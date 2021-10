2023? That’s ages away yeah? Well, not really and so news that Multiverse’s Earth From Another Sun is set to hit consoles in that year should be something to take note of. Earth From Another Sun is an open-galaxy space exploration RPG coming from the Multiverse team, and today it has charted a course for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with a 2023 launch planned. And if you still think that is ages away and can’t possibly wait, well, a Steam demo arrives this week ahead of an Early Access drop in Q2 2022.

