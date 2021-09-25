15 Frightening Halloween Pillow Designs That Will Chill You To The Bone

On the second hour of GTU this morning – We take a look at the first night of Dancing With The Stars on ABC, and while it’s fun to see the celebrities and pros – kids dancing is one of the best, purest things on the planet, no matter what their skill level! But when a tiny little human has actual moves, the cuteness factor shoots way up. That’s why a video of 3-year-old Liang Liang dancing alongside a group of uniformed, choreographed dancers has gone viral. It’s not the first time we’ve seen this little fella—videos of him dancing first went viral in 2019—but it’s definitely worth another round of virality for those who missed him the first time. Three years old! His mother has said that they noticed his rhythmic talents early on, when he would rock back and forth to the music sitting on the floor at six months or standing and holding onto the wall at nine months. You just have to see this video!

