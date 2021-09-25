Central-Current Conditions

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Crews on the water and on shore worked feverishly Sunday to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
(CNN) — Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court a year ago, gave a speech a few weeks ago in which she said the justices were not "partisan hacks." Justice Barrett did this at the University of Louisville, at the 30th anniversary celebration of a center named in honor of Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader in the US Senate.
At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
WASHINGTON — Progressive members of Congress insisted Sunday that two key parts of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda would advance in tandem as negotiations with the moderate wing of the Democratic Party continue. House progressives stood firm Friday in refusing to advance the Senate-passed $550 billion infrastructure bill without movement...
The U.S. accused China of "provocative military activity" Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan's Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets entered its air defense identification zone Sunday, after, it said, 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached on its airspace Saturday.
A body believed to be of missing Florida college student Miya Marcano was found Saturday near an apartment complex in Orange County, law enforcement authorities said. "Obviously, this is not the update I wanted to give to everyone today," Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference. "Our hearts are broken. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different."
NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
(CNN) — Saturday's estimated $635 million Powerball drawing resulted in no winner, an official with the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) confirmed to CNN. The unlucky numbers were 28-38-42-47-52 and the Powerball was 1. The next drawing is Monday night. "There was no jackpot winner, so the jackpot is up to...
WASHINGTON — A group of Arizona Democrats backed by a network of deep-pocketed donors is laying the groundwork for a primary challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, organizers said. Sinema, a moderate Democrat who is up for re-election in 2024, is at the center of a standoff within the Democratic Party...
