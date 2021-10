(Lascassas, TN) Fall is officially here by date and feel. It should be sunny with temps in the 70s when MUSIC IN THE FIELD begins tonight at Sitaspel Down Farm, 7421 Cainsville Pike. All of the proceeds from tonight's (9/25/2021) event go toward the Murfreesboro Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra along with scholarships for the ETHOS Youth Orchestra members.