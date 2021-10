For over 30 years I have worked as nurse in public health serving the most vulnerable populations, a profession I chose because I was inspired by my mother who was a “tuberculosis (TB) nurse.” She worked at the North Reading Sanitorium and was responsible for a ward of 14 children under the age of 5 who she loved. Sadly, parents dropped their children off as orphans in order to protect the rest of the family and community from TB. During that time the only treatment was good food grown on the property farm, windows kept open, and a regular routine of sleep, play and rest.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO