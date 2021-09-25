CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnsburg, NY

TOWN OF JOHNSBURG Informational discussion about the town wide property assessment reval for 2022.

By leglas
suncommunitynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF JOHNSBURG Informational discussion about the town wide property assessment reval for 2022. Monday September 27, 2021 at Tannery Pond auditorium 4 - 6pm. Masks required regardless of vaccination status. NE-09/25/2021-1TC-275900.

suncommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and SPECIAL MEETING OF FIRE DISTRICT #1 ESSEX

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and SPECIAL MEETING OF FIRE DISTRICT #1 ESSEX. PLEASE be advised that the Budget Hearing for the District's 2022 budget will be held on October 12, 2021, at the Essex Fire House, 2659 Rte 22, Essex, at 7pm. Copies of the preliminary budget are on file at the Town Clerk's office and can also be viewed at the hearing. Following the Public Hearing, there will be a Special Meeting of the Fire commissioners to adopt the 2021 budget, and deal with any other business that may come before them. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Barbara Kunzi, secretary.
ESSEX, NY
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors,

NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on October 13, 2021 for Electricity Supply and Renewable Energy Credits. The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on October 13, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
homenewshere.com

Planning Board discusses maintenance costs to town

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on Sept. 27, 2021 in Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present, though the meeting had several audio issues. Jay Kelly, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, came before the board to discuss three articles that will be voted...
TEWKSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnsburg, NY
ngxchange.org

Charter Commission discusses town history, town meeting draft

At its sixth regular meeting on September 27th, the Charter Commission heard reports and began to review in initial draft sections of the charter. Public comment. The only public comment was an email from George Colby who reminded the commission that they should not be making policy based on comments from four or five people when there are over 4500 registered voters in the town.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING:

Notice is hereby given, that the Morrisonville Fire District Meeting for the 2022 Budget will be held on Tuesday October 19th, 2021 at the Morrisonville Fire Station, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and continuing until all attendee concerns are addressed. Leslie Gordon. Morrisonville Fire District Secretary. NC-10/02/2021-1TC-
MORRISONVILLE, NY
Daily Princetonian

Princeton Town Council meeting discusses Witherspoon Street construction, parking issues

On Monday, Sept. 27, the Municipality of Princeton’s Council held its regular biweekly meeting. The main items discussed concerned upcoming construction around Witherspoon Street, displeasure over parking difficulties by the high school, and implementing more crossing guards in school areas. Upcoming developments on Witherspoon Street plan to make the area...
PRINCETON, NJ
The State Port Pilot

Town in legal battle with property owner over street parking

Touted by the town as one of many steps needed to recover from 2020’s Hurricane Isaias, right-of-way parking along 69th Place West was refurbished early this year. Compacted gravel filled a leveled roadway; signs and bright yellow stops clearly directed drivers to park in more than a dozen assigned spaces on the west side. Other signage prohibited parking along the east side.
OAK ISLAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reval
Athol Daily News

Cloutiers sign Pete & Henry’s property over to town of Royalston

ROYALSTON — Letting go of anything that’s been in the family for five decades is never easy and, earlier this week, John and Tammy Cloutier experienced first-hand just how difficult it can be. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Cloutiers and members of Royalston’s Selectboard met to sign documents transferring ownership of the former site of the very popular Pete & Henry’s Restaurant to the town.
ROYALSTON, MA
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Town meetings held to share information about new justice center

Town meetings were held at each of the three county high schools to share information about the proposed new justice center and to raise support for the 0.5% sales tax levy that will be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot. While most people seem to understand that the current facility...
POLITICS
Fox11online.com

Buchanan town board meets to discuss updates on area pig sanctuary

TOWN OF BUCHANAN (WLUK) -- At the beginning of the month, a Fox Valley town began issuing fines to an area pig sanctuary. Officials say they're looking for compliance, as the sanctuary is not up to code. The town of Buchanan met Tuesday to update the community on the situation.
BUCHANAN, WI
graingertoday.com

Unapproved Town budget discussed at workshop

BEAN STATION – Mayor Ben Waller told members of the Bean Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday the town’s FY 2019-20 audit should be completed by September 30. “It should be done this week, or by the 30th, which will get us started on last year’s audit, which hopefully will get it back on schedule, but if you look at the list I gave you, and everybody can have a copy if they want to, this has been a trend for the city for the past 10 years,” Waller said. “We just haven’t got anything from the Comptroller’s Office saying they haven’t approved anything. If you look, it’s anywhere from eight months, one month, the best we’ve had is two months being late. Anything else is five months or more. So it ain’t nothing unusual.”
BEAN STATION, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

New Canaan task force discusses future of affordable housing in town

NEW CANAAN — While one affordable housing project nears completion at Canaan Parish, the town has called upon the services of a number of local experts to form a task force to discuss regulations for future handlings of such projects. On Monday, that newly assembled task force, laden with members...
NEW CANAAN, CT
capecodtimes.com

Eastham board offers suggestions future uses for 3 town-owned properties

EASTHAM — Residents had a chance to weigh in on how the town should use the T-Time, Town Center Plaza and Council on Aging properties at a public forum Thursday. Members of the T-Time Development Committee gave a short presentation on their nine-page draft recommendation report. For the town-owned 11-acre...
EASTHAM, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Town at HDC Tuesday to keep trailer at former fire-department property

(Sept. 20, 2021) Diane Coombs says she’ll be a resounding “no” vote on an application coming to the Historic District Commission Tuesday that would keep the town's modular trailer at the Sparks Avenue and Pleasant Street rotary in place for meeting space for the next two years. "We’re trying to...
NANTUCKET, MA
Summit Daily News

Frisco Town Council discusses ways to address workforce housing issues

Most, if not all, of Summit County is working on solutions to find enough affordable housing for the local workforce. Frisco is no different, and town staff presented a report on the issue to Town Council during a work session Tuesday, Sept. 14. Eva Henson, the town’s housing coordinator, explained...
FRISCO, CO
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Town of Pierson to raise property taxes

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The town’s budget is roughly $160,000 greater than the previous year’s. The Town of Pierson adopted its budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year at the town’s second budget...
PIERSON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy