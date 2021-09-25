TOWN OF JOHNSBURG Informational discussion about the town wide property assessment reval for 2022.

BEAN STATION – Mayor Ben Waller told members of the Bean Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday the town’s FY 2019-20 audit should be completed by September 30. “It should be done this week, or by the 30th, which will get us started on last year’s audit, which hopefully will get it back on schedule, but if you look at the list I gave you, and everybody can have a copy if they want to, this has been a trend for the city for the past 10 years,” Waller said. “We just haven’t got anything from the Comptroller’s Office saying they haven’t approved anything. If you look, it’s anywhere from eight months, one month, the best we’ve had is two months being late. Anything else is five months or more. So it ain’t nothing unusual.”

