Gator Gameday: Storylines, question marks and key matchup for Tennessee at Florida

Things to watch for in Florida’s home game against Tennessee:. 1. The rivalry games between Florida and Tennessee have often been decided by the rushing battle, and that could be the case again Saturday. This matchup pits the nation’s No. 2 rushing offense against the No. 5 rushing defense in the country. The Gators are averaging 335.7 rush yards per game, while the Vols have allowed just 54.3 rush YPG. Both units have produced vs. Power 5 opponents, with UF rushing for 245 yards against Alabama and Tennessee holding Pittsburgh to 96 yards on the ground.