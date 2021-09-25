CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Pearl Harbor sailor returning to Iowa

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago

(Iowa) Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 25, 2021, to honor fallen U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Eli Olsen who was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II. He was from Exira, Iowa and will be buried there with military honors.

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Eli Olsen was a storekeeper onboard the USS Oklahoma when it was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor and capsized during multiple torpedo hits on December 7, 1941. Olsen was 23-years-old. Navy personnel have been identifying remains of sailors lost at Pearl Harbor, and Olsen is the latest of those to return home.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

