Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #2 Introduces the Natural Caretaker Celia Arvier
The official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s second character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Celia Arvier, described as “… a natural caretaker, she always keeps a close eye on her childhood friends, Leo and Hugo, but a certain incident caused her to feel distant from them.”noisypixel.net
