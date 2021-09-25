Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #2 Introduces the Natural Caretaker Celia Arvier

Along with the news that pre-registration is now open in North America, Europe, and Japan, Bandai Namco just revealed a ton of new information about Tales of Luminaria. Shown during a recent stream, this includes a glimpse at the gameplay, some gorgeous designs for each of the 21 characters, and more info on the different factions introduced in the mobile title. Currently, the only other Tales title available worldwide is Tales of Crestoria released in 2018. In comparison, the new title will feature more banter between the characters, and no microtransactions will be needed to unlock character stories.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO