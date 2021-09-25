CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #2 Introduces the Natural Caretaker Celia Arvier

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s second character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Celia Arvier, described as “… a natural caretaker, she always keeps a close eye on her childhood friends, Leo and Hugo, but a certain incident caused her to feel distant from them.”

noisypixel.net

gameranx.com

Tales of Luminaria Mobile Game Opens Pre-Registration

Along with the news that pre-registration is now open in North America, Europe, and Japan, Bandai Namco just revealed a ton of new information about Tales of Luminaria. Shown during a recent stream, this includes a glimpse at the gameplay, some gorgeous designs for each of the 21 characters, and more info on the different factions introduced in the mobile title. Currently, the only other Tales title available worldwide is Tales of Crestoria released in 2018. In comparison, the new title will feature more banter between the characters, and no microtransactions will be needed to unlock character stories.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria First Information Broadcast; No Character Gacha, English Voice Cast, Gameplay, and Much More Revealed

During today’s first live broadcast for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, a variety of exciting information was revealed. 21 main characters with the character designer being Shun Saeki, most notably known for Food Wars. 3 Factions of characters. Federation characters are students with...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best Tales of Arise Artes for each character

Want to know the best skills for each of the Tales of Arise characters? Bandai Namco’s latest game in the long-running series continues the tradition of bombarding you with dozens of moves and a dizzying array of effects. There are hundreds of possible combinations you could use, but not all of them are worth your time—or the effort it takes to unlock them.
VIDEO GAMES
