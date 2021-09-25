Texans choose Cy-Fair child as Kick Off Kid for Houston Texans
Colin Bisel gets to live his dream as a Texans fan, and hopeful future player, after being chosen as the Kick Off Kid for the iconic Houston football team. Bisel was chosen as the Kick Off Kid for the home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 23. Chosen after entering the contest presented by Ashley HomeStore, Bisel received a $500 gift card, a Houston Texans goodie bag and a “Go Texans!” video shown during the kickoff.www.houstonchronicle.com
