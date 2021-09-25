Texans choose Cy-Fair child as Kick Off Kid for Houston Texans

The Carolina Panthers string of luck continues in Week 3. After facing a highly touted rookie and an old friend at quarterback, the team now has the fortune to play against a third round rookie on a team that may actually be trying to tank their own season. The Houston Texans selected quarterback Davis Mills with the 67th overall pick, their first of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mills was chosen for his upside, with the idea that he could be a quarterback of the future. That future came early this season after Tyrod Taylor pulled a hamstring before a short week.

