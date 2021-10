After today, it’s really more like “stats of the depressing.” Some wild, soul-crushing ones to pass on to you guys today. – Here’s my favorite weird stat of all. Najee Harris’ team is 1-2 on the year. It’s the first time a team he’s been on has had a losing record since his freshman year of high school, September 2013 at Antioch. That year, his team won the first game of the year and dropped the next two, falling to 1-2 on September 13th. They would go on to lose the rest of their games and finish the year 1-9.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO