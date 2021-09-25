Grillin’ and chillin’

This year’s Walworth County Fair featured a new food stand, the FFA Grill ‘n Chill, which served grilled cheese sandwiches and chocolate shakes. One of the many crews to help cover the six days of the fair included, from the left: (front row) Macie Kruse, Sydney Bender, Piper Nuehring, (back) Marra Andreas, Bailey Hart, Chris Mansfield. Wesley Laue and Seth Lauderdale. In addition to FFA members from throughout the county, other helpers included agriculture teachers and community members. (Tom Ganser photo)