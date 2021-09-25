CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young people rally over climate in locations worldwide

By Karla Adam, Rick Noack The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

LONDON — Young people around the world spilled into streets, city squares and local parks on Friday, following the call of Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, for the first big, in-person, coordinated climate protests since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Thunberg, who started the Fridays for Future student movement in...

Times Daily

Young climate activists denounce 'youth-washing' in Milan

MILAN (AP) — Young climate activists denounced Italian police for temporarily detaining delegates who protested peacefully inside their Milan conference before Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s speech. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Young people ‘right to be angry’ about climate crisis because ‘future being stolen’, Boris Johnson says

Young people are “right to be angry” about the climate emergency because “your future is being stolen” Boris Johnson has told youth activists.In his strongest comments yet on global heating, the prime minister laid bare the devastating consequences of the world failing to agree action at the looming Cop26 summit.“It will be the people in the audience, it will be your generation, young people, who are left to deal with the consequences if we should fail,” he told the event in Milan.“Because a child born in 2020 will endure seven times as many extreme heatwaves and twice as many...
ENVIRONMENT
Metro International

Young activists table proposals for Glasgow climate talks

MILAN (Reuters) – Young activists on Wednesday tabled a slate of proposals for inclusion in the COP26 climate agenda, a day before Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg. The proposals will be vetted by climate and energy ministers gathering at a meeting in Milan on Thursday,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Build back better, blah blah blah’: Greta Thunberg mocks Joe Biden and Boris Johnson in climate speech

Greta Thunberg has mocked leaders around the world for delivering too much “blah blah blah” and not doing enough to tackle climate change.The Swedish activist, alongside fellow environmentalist Vanessa Nakate, from Uganda, was in Milan speaking at a youth summit.At the climate gathering, Greta said: “Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net-zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah.”Many politicians, notably PM Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden, have regularly used these slogans and terms in speeches. In February, Mr Johnson teased Mr Biden at a G7 meeting for possibly having “nicked [the slogans] from...
ENVIRONMENT
