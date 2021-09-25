Book retraces Washington's travels to unite the new nation

“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy”. Soon after his inauguration as America’s first president in 1789, George Washington announced his decision to visit every state in the union. At the time, the term “United States” was a plural noun, and the recently ratified Constitution was, as one pundit put it, “a roof without walls.” Washington’s goal was to make himself the face of the new national government throughout a countryside where “We the People of the United States” was more a rhetorical hope than a political reality.