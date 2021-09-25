CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Book retraces Washington's travels to unite the new nation

Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy”. Soon after his inauguration as America’s first president in 1789, George Washington announced his decision to visit every state in the union. At the time, the term “United States” was a plural noun, and the recently ratified Constitution was, as one pundit put it, “a roof without walls.” Washington’s goal was to make himself the face of the new national government throughout a countryside where “We the People of the United States” was more a rhetorical hope than a political reality.

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Facebook whistleblower says company engaged in 'betrayal of democracy'

A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
INTERNET
CNN

McConnell's Supreme Court

(CNN) — Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court a year ago, gave a speech a few weeks ago in which she said the justices were not "partisan hacks." Justice Barrett did this at the University of Louisville, at the 30th anniversary celebration of a center named in honor of Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader in the US Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
Local
Washington Government
State
Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Washington
Person
John Steinbeck
Person
Nathaniel Philbrick
Person
George Washington
CNN

The winner of Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot is... nobody

(CNN) — Saturday's estimated $635 million Powerball drawing resulted in no winner, an official with the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) confirmed to CNN. The unlucky numbers were 28-38-42-47-52 and the Powerball was 1. The next drawing is Monday night. "There was no jackpot winner, so the jackpot is up to...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy