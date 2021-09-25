Bernie Sanders’ inauguration outfit on sale as a Halloween costume — knitted mittens and all
Doll’s Kill, an online fashion site, is selling a Halloween costume based on Bernie Sanders, hilariously named the “Once Again Asking Costume Set.”. For $85, you can dress up like the Vermont senator as he did on Inauguration Day, an outfit which made memes across the nation. In the famous photo, Sanders is sitting in a folding chair wearing a gray winter coat, a surgical mask and of course, knitted mittens.www.sentinelsource.com
