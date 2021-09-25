CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China vows 'clamp down' on cryptocurrency trading, bans crypto mining

Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

China escalated its crackdown on cryptocurrency trading Friday, issuing a nationwide ban on crypto mining and reiterating that all virtual currencies were considered illegal in the country. In a joint statement published by China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, 10 government agencies vowed to “resolutely clamp down” on...

www.sentinelsource.com

cryptopolitan.com

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode 2021

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has breached the billion-dollar mark, with Bitcoin dominating 43.04 percent of the market. The crypto market has seen a massive surge in investors, many of them looking for the next 100x or 1000x coin. In this article, we will discuss the biggest and most promising crypto coins in the crypto space. Having solid use cases, below mentioned crypto coins have the potential to become the next cryptocurrency to explode and witness a surge in demand and market cap.
The Independent

China tightens political control of internet giants

The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology.Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry, which flourished for two decades with little regulation. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.The party says anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority through 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.President Xi...
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: MiamiCoin Brings in $8M in Past Two Months; Iran Gets Rid of Bitcoin Mining Ban; KuCoin to Exit China Over Crypto Ban

MiamiCoin has generated almost $8 million in the past two months, Decrypt reported. Mayor Francis Suarez’s ambitions for the project include making the city a “cryptocurrency innovation hub,” and he’s said crypto could help change the way local programs are funded and allow the City of Miami to generate up to $60 million in the next year, according to the report. He said this could help to solve issues such as poverty.
AFP

Property giant China Evergrande suspends Hong Kong market trading

Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason. The company's stock price has plunged around 80 percent since the start of the year as it teeters on the brink of collapse while struggling under a mountain of debt. "Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted," it said in a statement to the exchange. "Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be halted from trading at the same time." Shares in its electric vehicle company, which last week scrapped a proposed Shanghai listing, were not suspended, though they fell six percent in early trade.
Seattle Times

China is building a chain of giant COVID quarantine centers

China is asking city governments to create specialized quarantine facilities that can house thousands of overseas arrivals, as the country continues to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping out COVID-19. Local authorities have until the end of October to convert or build the hubs, National Health Commission official Cui Gang...
Keene Sentinel

Stocks rally with reopening trade back in play

Stocks climbed as prospects for a pickup in growth outweighed concern over inflation pressures at a time when the Federal Reserve is getting ready to wind down its pandemic-era stimulus. Promising results for Merck & Co.’s experimental COVID-19 pill fueled a rally for companies that stand to benefit from an...
Motley Fool

Crypto Prices Rise After Fed Chair Says U.S. Won't Ban Crypto

No ban on cryptocurrencies, but stablecoin regulation is inevitable. Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, told Congress on Sept. 30 that there were no plans to ban cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Cryptocurrency prices rose across the board on the news. Bitcoin's (BTC) price rose around 10% in the past...
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
CNN

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any...
The Independent

China accuses ex-security official of poor integrity, greed

China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled a former vice minister of public security amid a raft of accusations from corruption to abandoning his post amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Sun Lijun was fired from his position after an investigation was opened last year and he will now face prosecution and what is likely to be a lengthy prison sentence. He is the latest high-ranking official to fall in president and party leader Xi Jinping s sweeping decadelong crackdown on graft that has ensnared numerous serving and retired officials in what some see as politically motivated prosecutions. An announcement from the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Sun displayed “extremely inflated political ambition and very poor political integrity,” issued groundless criticisms of the Party’s policies, and spread political rumors. The leading police official also engaged in “superstitious activities,” sold official posts, displayed “extreme greed,” accepted large amounts of money and property and led a “decadent lifestyle,” the announcement said. “The circumstances were particularly serious, the nature was particularly pernicious, the impact was extremely bad and the case must be handled with extreme seriousness," it said.
