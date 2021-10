PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football team will stay in the Ocean State this Saturday for a non-league matchup at Bryant. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Beirne Stadium in Smithfield. The Bears are in search of their first victory of 2021, falling to Rhode Island in the season-opener and Harvard in last week's Ivy League opener. The Bears hold a three-game winning streak against the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 37-17 non-conference win at Marist last weekend.

