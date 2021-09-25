U.S. Labor Department Strengthens Penalties for Employers Who Steal Tips From Their Staff
Business owners face stiffer monetary penalties for tip theft under new rules published Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor, Nation’s Restaurant News reports. The new rules restore the department’s ability to levy civil penalties against employers such as restaurants who keep workers' tips — a process made more difficult under the Trump White House. A rule change under that administration said employers could be fined if the tip theft was “repeated or willful.”www.clevescene.com
