U.S. Labor Department Strengthens Penalties for Employers Who Steal Tips From Their Staff

By Nina Rangel
Cleveland Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness owners face stiffer monetary penalties for tip theft under new rules published Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor, Nation’s Restaurant News reports. The new rules restore the department’s ability to levy civil penalties against employers such as restaurants who keep workers' tips — a process made more difficult under the Trump White House. A rule change under that administration said employers could be fined if the tip theft was “repeated or willful.”

Sentinel-Echo

Final rule allows US Department of Labor to levy civil money penalties against employers who take workers’ tips

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced a final rule that restores the department’s ability to assess civil money penalties against employers who take tips earned by their employees, regardless of whether those violations are repeated or willful. In addition, the rule modifies the department’s broader civil money penalties regulations addressing when a violation is willful, further aligning these regulations with applicable precedent and how the department litigates willfulness. The rule also allows managers and supervisors to contribute to valid tip pooling arrangements, without receiving tips from those pools.
