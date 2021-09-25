'Sí se puede': Dolores Huerta discusses a lifetime of activism on 'The Issue Is'

————— THE ISSUE IS: STARTING A LIFELONG FIGHT AGAINST INJUSTICE. HUERTA’S CENTRAL TAKE: "Well, as a woman of color, you face that injustice growing up, you have it on the streets when police stop to harass you, you have it in the school system where the teachers were not very supportive and they look down and make life difficult for you, and so you fight this racial discrimination growing up and it really it hurts you… At the same time, you want to do something about changing it. We know that all of this comes back from slavery - you know, the indigenous people of our North American and South American continent were the first slaves before they brought slaves from Africa - and we're still trying to get over that legacy of slavery, which is domination and racial discrimination, you know, even discrimination against women, discrimination against children... It all stems from our legacy that we have of slavery…"