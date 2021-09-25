CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

'Sí se puede': Dolores Huerta discusses a lifetime of activism on 'The Issue Is'

By Elex Michaelson
foxla.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article————— THE ISSUE IS: STARTING A LIFELONG FIGHT AGAINST INJUSTICE. HUERTA’S CENTRAL TAKE: "Well, as a woman of color, you face that injustice growing up, you have it on the streets when police stop to harass you, you have it in the school system where the teachers were not very supportive and they look down and make life difficult for you, and so you fight this racial discrimination growing up and it really it hurts you… At the same time, you want to do something about changing it. We know that all of this comes back from slavery - you know, the indigenous people of our North American and South American continent were the first slaves before they brought slaves from Africa - and we're still trying to get over that legacy of slavery, which is domination and racial discrimination, you know, even discrimination against women, discrimination against children... It all stems from our legacy that we have of slavery…"

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Crimson

Renowned Labor Activist Dolores Huerta Explores Civic Engagement at IOP Forum

Famed labor rights leader Dolores Huerta discussed her decades-long work in political organization and civil rights activism at a virtual event hosted by the JFK Jr. Forum. By Lucas J. Walsh. Famed labor rights leader Dolores Huerta discussed her decades-long work in political organization and civil rights activism at a...
ADVOCACY
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Governor Gavin Newsom, Dave Rubin, Gloria Allred, Paxton Smith

LOS ANGELES - This week on "The Issue Is," Elex Michaelson is joined by a line-up you won’t see anywhere else on TV. First, fresh off surviving his recall election, Governor Newsom sits down for an exclusive one-on-one to talk lessons from the campaign, civility in politics, and his new children’s book inspired by his own experiences with dyslexia.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
texassignal.com

Greg Abbott’s sad, stammering Sunday show appearance

On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott appeared on the show “Fox News Sunday” with host Chris Wallace. The resulting interview was a blundering mess for the Texas governor, who is up for re-election next year. Though Abbott teed up his Fox appearance as an opportunity to bash the Biden administration for...
POLITICS
MSNBC

'Texas is being run from Mar-a-Lago': Abbott drags Texas into 'audit' circus for Trump

Judge Lina Hidalgo of Harris County, Texas, talks with Rachel Maddow about Governor Greg Abbott announcing so-called "audits" of the 2020 election results in four Texas counties because Donald Trump asked him to, and how Republicans are using the audit scam as a basis for undermining democracy in the U.S. and challenging election results they don't like.Sept. 25, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Ted Kennedy
Person
Dolores Huerta
meaws.com

What In The White Hell?: KKK Giveaways In Missouri Town

When the welcome wagon bears burning crosses. (Image by Jason Garrett) Even 50 years ago, the KKK seemed impossibly weakened and an artifact of our not-so-distant past as a country. Blatant racism was out of favor. While the system chugged along and Americans wrestled with the concept of “political correctness,”...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Racial Discrimination#Se Puede#North American#South American
POLITICO

‘Mad Dash’: Trump’s demand for a Texas ‘audit’ caught Gov. Abbott off guard

The letter from the former president seemed to come out of nowhere. For the governor’s team, it was certainly unexpected. Donald Trump’s letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demanding he pursue an “audit” of the 2020 election set off a “mad dash” in the governor’s office as aides sought to figure out just how serious the former president was, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

Abbott Tells Fox News A Rape and Incest Exception To New Abortion Ban Won't Happen

In a recent Fox News interview, Gov. Greg Abbot didn’t flinch when questioned as to why Texas’ new “heartbeat bill” that’s effectively banned abortions as early as six weeks after conception doesn’t have any exceptions for rape or incest, and said he believes there’s no way the Republican-led Texas Legislature will pass a proposed bill to add those exceptions.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

Pelosi's archbishop calls for 'campaign of prayer and fasting' over speaker's support for abortion

The top Catholic official in Nancy Pelosi's home district called for a "massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting" to change the House speaker's mind on abortion. San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone issued a statement Wednesday lamenting a bill recently passed by the House he said would impose abortion on demand at any stage of pregnancy. Pelosi supports the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
foxla.com

Women's March: Thousands rally for reproductive rights across SoCal

LOS ANGELES - Thousands of people took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles and other locations around the Southland Saturday to support reproductive rights, part of a nationwide series of demonstrations against Texas' near-total abortion ban. About 20,000 people were expected to take part in the Women's March in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

In Political Crosshairs, U.S. Supreme Court Weighs Abortion and Guns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Just before midnight on Sept. 1, the debate over whether the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority will dramatically change life in America took on a new ferocity when the justices let a near-total ban on abortion in Texas take effect. The intense scrutiny of the court will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Boston Christian flag dispute

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a group's challenge to Boston's rejection of its request to fly a flag bearing the image of a Christian cross over city hall in a case involving religious and free speech rights. The justices will consider...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy