CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cobas Funds Commentary: Getting Closer and Closer

stockxpo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimism and conviction. These two words perhaps best define the sentiment of our investment team today, based on our in-depth knowledge of our portfolios and the context in which we find ourselves as we move away from the pandemic. Investing against the tide is not easy, but we believe it...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flight Global.com

Fresh funding edges HAV closer to Airlander production

UK airship developer Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) is on the cusp of advancing its Airlander programme into its production phase, following a successful funding drive. “We know where our first three aircraft are going to go. They are held under reservation for individual customers,” says chief executive Tom Grundy. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Axios Closer

Dollar Tree announced its $1 era is over. The bargain brand said to expect items above the 1-buck price point (and $3 or $5 in some locations) on shelves. Why it matters: For decades, Dollar Tree looked to cheaply sourced goods — and rock-bottom costs to get them here — to deliver the $1 price tag some communities have come to rely on.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Comparing Fidelity Strategic and Multi-Asset Income Funds (FADMX, FMSDX, FSRRX)

This article takes a closer look at Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income (FMSDX/FAYZX), Fidelity Strategic Real Return (FSRRX), and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income (FADMX/FSIAX) which I have identified in previous articles as funds with high risk-adjusted-performance. They are managed by Adam Kramer, Ford O’Neil, and a strong team of co-managers. This...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

UK Value: Intermediate Capital Group Is On My watchlist

LSE:ICP, Financial) is a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years’ worth of history managing assets in private debt, credit and equity, principally in closed-end funds. It is backed by guru Alexander Darwall and makes up about 7.5% of his European Opportunities Trust (. LSE:JEO, Financial). It has a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Portfolio#Cobas Selecci N Fi
tearsheet.co

The payments space is getting closer to really serving B2B

Welcome back to Payments, our bi-weekly newsletter about all things payments — from blockchain to BNPL to B2B. It’s inspired by our payments coverage as well as the top stories from around the payments space. Subscribe here. Platforms like Klarna and Affirm have raised the bar on B2C payments by...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
The Motley Fool

Got $500? 3 Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

Consolidated Edison is more than a sleepy utility. Brookfield Infrastructure has a significant catalyst ahead. NextEra Energy Partners has big-time growth in its future. Thanks to zero commissions at most online brokers, you don't need a lot of money to invest in stocks. Because of that, investors with $500 or less in cash can quickly put that money to work in the stock market.
STOCKS
AFP

In Siberia, a copper mine hopes to become a global energy pivot

In 1949, a Soviet expedition in Siberia was looking for uranium to supply the national nuclear arsenal when it stumbled on a vast deposit of copper. More than 70 years later, a mining complex in Russia's Far East between Lake Baikal and the Pacific Ocean is finally due to launch operations next year. With copper key to the world's energy transition away from carbon, the hope is it will be a boon for Russia and beyond. The project is "a long-awaited event in the life of the Far East and the entire mining industry of Russia and the world," said Valery Kazikayev, chairman of Udokan Copper, the company developing the site.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
texasbreaking.com

Social Security Cost of Living Projection Dips Slightly From Historical High

The increase for the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2022, which will affect the amount that Social Security beneficiaries get monthly, will most likely be announced this Oct. 13. This timeline is based on last year’s announcement for the 2021 COLA increase, reports Yahoo.com. Although there is no confirmation about the...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Time to take out the trash: 25 huge funds with serious questions

It is unfair and irrational to judge a fund solely on its total returns, much less on whether it has managed to “beat the market” lately. The former concern ignores a long series of important questions, the most important of which is “how much risk does the strategy expose you to in exchange for those returns?” Many would argue that receiving 20% of the market’s gains is great if you bear only 10% of its risk, and that’s what you signed up for in the first place.
MARKETS
AFP

OPEC+ grapples with mixed blessing of rising oil prices

OPEC and its key allies will meet on Monday to decide whether to ramp up oil production in a bid to calm overheated global energy prices. The market landscape has changed little since the previous September 1 meeting of the oil exporters' cartel and its allies, together known as OPEC+, with demand continuing to weigh on global crude supply. Oil prices jumped above $80 last week for the first time in almost three years, handing the club, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, both a boost and a dilemma. The 23 countries in the group are expected to start their video conference meeting at 1300 GMT (3 pm local time at OPEC's Vienna headquarters).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

4 Stocks Trading With Low Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow Ratios

UNH, Financial), a Minnetonka, Minnesota-based diversified healthcare company. UnitedHealth Group Inc’s price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is about 20.32 as of Oct. 1, ranking higher than eight out of 18 companies that operate in the healthcare plans industry. The free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended in June 2021...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Economy Week Ahead: Trade, Services, Employment

The Labor Department’s U.S. employment report for September is the highlight of this week’s economic data. The U.S. trade deficit likely widened slightly in August. Preliminary data showed American exports of goods hitting a record level as recoveries gained strength in other parts of the world. But imports of consumer goods and industrial supplies also picked up in August, pushing the goods deficit higher. Tuesday’s Commerce Department report will also include trade in services.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy