CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

After a rainy start, sunshine on the way for Saturday afternoon

By Maci Tetrick
abc57.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers wrap up by mid-morning, and clouds clear behind it. Watch that there might be some leftover puddles on the ground later today. Otherwise, it's a different forecast story by this afternoon as we’ll get to enjoy sunny skies. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. It will...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Cold and cloudy morning give way to sunshine later this afternoon

Clouds and sixties to start this morning. There is a low-end chance of some rain on the back edge of this system as it continues to move off to the east. The best chance to see any of that resides in the eastern fridge of the viewing area towards central MO. Most will stay completely dry. The clouds will slowly give way to sunshine later this afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the mid- to upper-70s. With clear skies and calming winds overnight, we'll be able to drop to near 50 degrees, making some head to the coat closet for a jacket to start the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

Scattered showers will impact all of Michiana today

Scattered showers will impact Michiana throughout today and tonight. Finally, late this evening we will see the bulk of the rain push further to the east, but still isolated wrap around rain showers will impact us throughout you Monday. We could see another 0.5-1.0 inch of rain in isolated areas heading into Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry for now, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Another round of scattered showers look possible Thursday. High temperatures next week and into next weekend will hold steady in the mid 70s.
MICHIANA, MI
cbs3duluth.com

Abundant sunshine to start the week

This evening and tonight: As we head through the rest of this evening, we slowly get rid of the clouds. I suspect most in Minnesota will see some sunshine before it sets. For tonight, with partly cloudy skies, overhead temperatures fall back into the 40s and lower 50s across the region. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com

Scattered showers turn isolated into tomorrow morning

Widespread showers are expected to impact Michiana through most of the evening. Showers will turn isolated closer to 10pm, and remain that way into Monday. Off and on isolated showers will stick around throughout the first part of the week, but then finally some dryer weather builds back in for Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Thursday another round of scattered showers look possible. A few of those showers could linger into Friday. Finally, a few days of dry weather looks to arrive next weekend. High temperatures throughout the week still look to hold pretty consistent in the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region. There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hubert (NC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Hubert

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hubert: Sunday, October 3: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 4: Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
HUBERT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy