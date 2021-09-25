Norovirus identified in Georgetown outbreak

An outbreak of gastrointestinal illness on the campus of Georgetown University in Washington, DC has been linked to norovirus, according to school officials Friday. Georgetown University’s VP & Chief Public Health Officer, Ranit Mishori, M.D., MHS said, “We have been investigating a gastrointestinal illness that has impacted numerous members of our community. This afternoon, testing from two samples revealed that the illness was caused by norovirus, which can spread from person to person. We are waiting for the results of additional samples.”