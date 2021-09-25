CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmonella outbreak grows rapidly over past few weeks

By News Desk
outbreaknewstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 152 Salmonella Oranienburg infections in the multistate outbreak that was first reported earlier this month. The outbreak, which totals 279 cases to date, has expanded to 29 states. 26 people required hospitalization for their illness, an increase of 8...

