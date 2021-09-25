MINA LANDES

Mina Irene (Thomas) Landes, a longtime Fort Dodge community environmental and conservation activist, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021 at the age of 99. Mina was born in Lone Tree, Iowa on March 15, 1922 to Emma (Zinkula) and Elmer Thomas. Mina graduated from West Branch High School at age 16 and then as a registered nurse in the Nurse Cadet Corps, Copley Hospital School of Nursing, Aurora, IL in 1946. She married Max Landes in 1945 and they moved to Fort Dodge in 1947 where they raised four children.