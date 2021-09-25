CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

KENNETH P. SELANDER

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth P. Selander, 92, of Fort Dodge passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Trinity Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Celebration Center, Friendship Haven. Burial will follow the luncheon at Lost Grove Cemetery near Harcourt with military rites being provided by American Legion Peterson Post #431 of Gowrie. A visitation will begin at 9:30 until the start of the service at the Celebration Center. Family requests that masks be worn. Laufersweiler Funeral home is serving the family.

