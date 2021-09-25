Volleyball rolls Walla Walla with epic 3rd set comeback

FINAL SCORE: Columbia Basin 3 Walla Walla 0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-22) With head coachDiShondra Goree out for the night on precautions, CBC needed a bounce-back game after their 3-1 loss at Spokane on Wednesday. They came out the gate swinging against the 9-2 Warriors who beat Spokane twice earlier in the month. Lead by Lucendy Perez's 3 kills, the Hawks had kills from 7 different players in the set win as Basin raced ahead to the early 11-4 lead while the defense closed out the set by forcing 3 Walla Walla errors before Lindsay Cummings finished it out with a strong kill.