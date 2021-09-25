What Washington WR Terry McLaurin said about Bills CB Tre'Davious White

The Buffalo Bills have an elite wide receiver heading toward Orchard Park this weekend.

While backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be starting for an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Terry Laurin doesn’t seem to care all that much.

With Heinicke leading the way last week, McLaurin still put up a massive stat line. He hauled in 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants.

Game still respects game.

This week, McLaurin spoke about his upcoming matchup with the Bills defense. He knows plenty of that will involve cornerback Tre’Davious White, and McLaurin knows White has talent.

Transcribed by our friends at Washington Football Wire, McLaurin said this week that White can do… well, everything. He gave quite an impressive scouting report on the All-Pro cornerback.

McLaurin added that it’s going to be a measuring stick type of game for him:

He can play press-man, his press-man technique is very patient. He does a really good job of cutting off the receivers when they get into the stems of their routes. He’s strong when he’s in press coverage with his game. He can run with pretty much any receiver out there, which makes it really tough. So when he’s playing off, he does a really good job of reading the receiver’s body language. So if you’re taking any false steps, you’re leaning any routes, he’s going to jump it. He does a really good job of undercutting routes, so you’ve got to be able to fight through the contact when you’re playing against a guy like that. You’ve got to be able to get on his toes and dictate a little bit. Just be ready for contested catches and be ready for a four-quarter battle. Because he can cover from the left, right, slot, he can pretty much do it all. I got respect for the way he plays DB and the way he competes. Games like this are fun for me because you get to go up against another really good player and see how you measure up.

From the sounds of it, McLaurin is going to get his chances as well.

Heincike is a mobile quarterback that can make things happen a few different ways for his team. But he made sure to note this week that he has to win with his arm, namely in a way that allows teammates like McLaurin to do their thing.

“The biggest thing was just kind of staying in the pocket and getting the ball to those playmakers. That’s what you want to do anyways. It was good for that to happen, get the ball in those guys’ hands, let them do their thing. And as you can see if you look at the stat sheet, a lot of guys touch the ball. It was a good deal of getting the ball out to everybody,” Heinicke said.

In his career, McLaurin has faced the Bills and White just once. In that 2019 outing, McLaurin had four catches and was held to only 39 yards.

More so, the Bills will want to replicate the win they pulled off that day.