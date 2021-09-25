CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What Washington WR Terry McLaurin said about Bills CB Tre'Davious White

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CRaG_0c7kXjZB00

The Buffalo Bills have an elite wide receiver heading toward Orchard Park this weekend.

While backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be starting for an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Terry Laurin doesn’t seem to care all that much.

With Heinicke leading the way last week, McLaurin still put up a massive stat line. He hauled in 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants.

Game still respects game.

This week, McLaurin spoke about his upcoming matchup with the Bills defense. He knows plenty of that will involve cornerback Tre’Davious White, and McLaurin knows White has talent.

Transcribed by our friends at Washington Football Wire, McLaurin said this week that White can do… well, everything. He gave quite an impressive scouting report on the All-Pro cornerback.

McLaurin added that it’s going to be a measuring stick type of game for him:

He can play press-man, his press-man technique is very patient. He does a really good job of cutting off the receivers when they get into the stems of their routes. He’s strong when he’s in press coverage with his game. He can run with pretty much any receiver out there, which makes it really tough. So when he’s playing off, he does a really good job of reading the receiver’s body language. So if you’re taking any false steps, you’re leaning any routes, he’s going to jump it. He does a really good job of undercutting routes, so you’ve got to be able to fight through the contact when you’re playing against a guy like that. You’ve got to be able to get on his toes and dictate a little bit. Just be ready for contested catches and be ready for a four-quarter battle. Because he can cover from the left, right, slot, he can pretty much do it all. I got respect for the way he plays DB and the way he competes. Games like this are fun for me because you get to go up against another really good player and see how you measure up.

From the sounds of it, McLaurin is going to get his chances as well.

Heincike is a mobile quarterback that can make things happen a few different ways for his team. But he made sure to note this week that he has to win with his arm, namely in a way that allows teammates like McLaurin to do their thing.

“The biggest thing was just kind of staying in the pocket and getting the ball to those playmakers. That’s what you want to do anyways. It was good for that to happen, get the ball in those guys’ hands, let them do their thing. And as you can see if you look at the stat sheet, a lot of guys touch the ball. It was a good deal of getting the ball out to everybody,” Heinicke said.

In his career, McLaurin has faced the Bills and White just once. In that 2019 outing, McLaurin had four catches and was held to only 39 yards.

More so, the Bills will want to replicate the win they pulled off that day.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Terry McLaurin gives TO response to Taylor Heinicke wearing ‘Scary Terry’ shirt

Terry McLaurin is arguably Taylor Heinicke’s favorite teammate. The Washington Football Team quarterback has targeted the star wide receiver 25 times through the first three games of the season. McLaurin has been a huge part of Heinicke’s mediocre rise to being Washington’s starting quarterback. Thus on Wednesday, Heinicke showed his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Two stats that show Terry McLaurin is open even when he is covered

Terry McLaurin has emerged as the go-to guy for the Washington Football Team’s offense since being drafted in the third round in 2019. He has made his mark on the NFL despite playing with seven different quarterbacks since in two-plus seasons. So there is no questioning how good the former...
NFL
CBS Sports

Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Limited to four grabs

McLaurin brought in four of seven targets for 62 yards in Washington's 43-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday. McLaurin unsurprisingly paced Washington in targets while tying Logan Thomas for the team lead in receptions. The speedy third-year wideout's line matched his Week 1 tally, with his 11-catch, 107-yard, one-touchdown effort versus the Giants in Week 2 the outlier thus far through three weeks. McLaurin will look to get back to that type of production when Washington tangles with the Falcons on the road Week 4.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Terry McLaurin wowed by 10 QB changes in his first 32 NFL games

A widely circulated stat made prevalent the moment Taylor Heinicke made his second start in Burgundy and Gold colors came as quite a surprise for wide receiver Terry McLaurin. In McLaurin's first 32 NFL career games, there have been 10 changes at the quarterback position. "Oh damn. I didn't even...
NFL
NBC Washington

Watch Terry McLaurin Catch 133-Yd Pass Shot Out of a Cannon for ‘Got Milk?'

Watch McLaurin catch 133-yd cannon pass for ‘Got Milk?’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. We’ve heard people say certain quarterbacks have a ‘cannon for an arm,’ but this is next-level. Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin made history this week by catching a football that was shot 133 yards out of a literal cannon. Take a look:
NFL
NBC Washington

Terry McLaurin Wants Washington's Offense to Help the Defense ‘Turn It Around'

McLaurin wants WFT's offense to help defense 'turn it around' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Terry McLaurin and the average Washington Football Team fan may not have much in common — no one should be offended by that, either; it's just that he runs a sub-4.4 second 40-yard dash and that's, er, not common — but one thing the two parties do share is that both are surprised by the club's struggles on defense so far.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven Interviews Terry McLaurin

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin was good enough to sit down with us for 15 minutes to talk about football as part of a promotion for the new Team Milk (so I lead with a question about that, but the rest are about football). My full video interview can be seen on YouTube here. I don’t need to introduce Terry McLaurin to any of you, so I’ll get right to the interview!
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Ex-Ohio State star Terry McLaurin praises Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave

Washington Football Team star Terry McLaurin had high praise for the wide receivers tearing up the field for Ohio State this season. McLaurin told The Spun on Friday he could see Garrett Wilson at the next level and praised the route-running ability of Chris Olave. Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Scores twice in comeback win

McLaurin caught six of 13 targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Falcons. McLaurin hauled in fewer than half of the balls thrown his way but made the most out of his catches. He got Washington on the board with a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then scored the first of two Washington touchdowns in the final four minutes of the fourth from 17 yards out. After watching his touchdown total plummet from seven as a rookie to four last season, the third-year wide receiver out of Ohio State has already scored three times through four games. McLaurin will have a tricky matchup against standout Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Week 5 but should continue to see plenty of attention from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tre Davious White#Mobile#American Football#Wr#The Buffalo Bills#The New York Giants#Washington Football Wire
NBC Sports

An excellent game from McLaurin saves Washington in Week 4

So much about the Washington Football Team is broken and that's true even after they escaped from Mercedes Benz Stadium with a 34-30 win over the Falcons on Sunday. One thing that works for the Burgundy and Gold, though — a thing that has always worked and will always work — is Terry McLaurin. And McLaurin is largely why the squad can leave Atlanta with some hope and a 2-2 record, as opposed to departing with despair and a 1-3 mark.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy