CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

A Coffee Subscription Service? Nuddy Brings Cafe Culture Home

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, a lot of countries have reason to show national pride—many of which are solid, good reasons. But when push comes to shove, the deck of reasons why you should be proud to call yourself a citizen of a certain country seems stacked solidly in Australia’s favour. At least, coffee company Nuddy thinks so. “Australia has gorgeous beaches, a stark red outback, towering rainforests and stunning coral reefs,” notes Nuddy on their website. “Its raw natural beauty is on show.” But those aren’t the only reason Nuddy is so enamoured with the Land Down Under. “Australia also has the world’s best coffee culture—that’s the naked truth!” boasts the company.

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Destroyer Sandwiches Brings a Wealth of Hoagies to East Austin Cafe Brew & Brew

East Austin cafe and bar Wright Bros. Brew & Brew is debuting a new sandwich shop within its space. Destroyer Sandwiches is opening today, Thursday, September 23. The menu focuses on hoagies (essentially subs). The opening menu offers two hot and two cold options. Of the former, there’s the Cheesy Ham made with two kinds of cheese, mortadella, city ham (wet-cured ham), banana peppers, and sauce; and the vegetarian Mushroom Melt with roasted mushrooms and pickled fennel. The latter includes and the Torquey with smoked turkey and burrata; as well as a classic Italian sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Claire's launches subscription service

Trendy accessories powerhouse Claire’s Stores Inc. has launched a subscription service featuring quarterly boxes that target age groups from pre-teens to millennials with curated assortments. The service, called Cdrop, targets Gen Z and millennial customers with curated assortments of accessories and jewelry. Cdrop will launch with three themed "drops," including...
RETAIL
thefoothillsfocus.com

Shop champions coffee, community service

Two words come to mind when describing locally owned Saddlecreek Coffee Company — community and coffee. Saddlecreek, located at 28212 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite D6, Cave Creek, strives to offer more than just a quality blend of locally sourced coffee beans. The popular spot, largely owned by entrepreneurs Jim and Julie Prendergast, champions giving back, Saddlecreek Coffee operating partner Heather Evanoff said.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Culture#Coffee Beans#Coffee Pot#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#The Land Down Under#Australian
Portland Tribune

Gresham coffee shop gives customers a taste of culture

Rudy Loeza mixes traditional Mexican flavors with coffee shop staples in award winning fashion. Rudy Loeza was bringing in samples of his coffee shop's September specials to the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce when he was told he had won the chamber's 2021 Rising Star award. "They told me that...
thepitchkc.com

Cafe Cà Phê offers free coffee on Sept. 29 for National Coffee Day

Cafe Cà Phê plans on dishing out over 200 free coffees in recognition of National Coffee Day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 29. The event will be held at Sequence Climb Gym in the Crossroads (1717 Washington Street), where the Vietnamese mobile coffee shop has set up shop in recent months.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
srqmagazine.com

Cafe Gabbiano Brings the Funky Umami for Truffle Season

Like oysters or stinky cheeses, the appeal of truffles makes no sense. Its flavor—pungent and earthy like a sulfurous bog—defies expectations as it elevates pastas, potatoes or eggs. Difficult to harvest, more difficult to cultivate and subject to ruination at the hands of even the most subtle climate changes, truffles enjoy a prized spot in a restaurant’s refrigerator, fetching top dollar on account of their short supply and high demand. So, when a restaurant takes a leap and orders the pricey fungus, it had better know what it’s doing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

The Best Coffee Subscriptions to Buy Online Right Now

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Mail-order groceries mean chile crisp anytime you want it, a freezer-stash of steaks come grilling season, and, most crucially for me, the freshest coffee. And the best coffee subscriptions out there not only provide excellent beans; they also fit your level of obsession. They’re great for fanatics who are militant about quality and wouldn’t dream of grabbing a stale bag from the grocery store shelf. But they're also perfect for people who are just getting into coffee, introducing you to different roast levels and origins so you can find your ideal cup.
LIFESTYLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Art and music are on the menu at Ruckus Coffee Gallery Cafe in Shaler

When Christine Rauktis and Daryl Kuczynski moved to the North Hills, they began looking for a family-friendly community gathering space that served good food and coffee and celebrated the arts. Unable to find one, they opened their own. Ruckus Coffee Gallery Café debuted on July 3 and already has regulars...
NORTH HILLS, PA
Only In Delaware

Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Did you know that there’s a restaurant in the Hilton Christiana called Market Kitchen & Bar? Based in Delaware, Market Kitchen & Bar is so much more than a place to go for a bite to eat – it’s a fine dining experience that includes stunning decor and a huge selection of wine, beer, and […] The post Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEWARK, DE
Business Insider

Pret A Manger is tempting US coffee lovers with its subscription service, capitalizing on a booming trend among retailers

Pret A Manger has launched its coffee-subscription program in New York City and Washington, D.C. It follows a successful rollout in the UK, which garnered 16,500 subscriptions on its debut day. The coffee market is showing resilience, said an expert from the Speciality Coffee Association. See more stories on Insider's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmar2news

Taco Bell is testing a new subscription service

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Out of all the fast food chains, Taco Bell seems to...
RESTAURANTS
Fast Casual

Caribou launches subscription coffee plan

Caribou Coffee couldn't let Panera Bread keep all the hype surrounding subscription coffee programs. The Minnesota-based chain has officially launched its Caribou Subscriptions program, which delivers the chain's coffee — ground to specification — to customers' doors. Other Caribou favorites available for subscription include K-Cup Pods, teas and ready-to-drink canned beverages. In honor of National Coffee Day, the brand is offering a free bag of coffee to the first 100 subscribers.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Caribou looks to build its brand with coffee delivery subscriptions

Caribou Coffee is launching a home-delivery coffee subscription service with hopes of building the Midwestern brand’s name around the country, the chain announced Wednesday. Customers can select ground coffee, K-Cup pods, teas or ready-to-drink canned beverages to be delivered every week, every other week or monthly. The Minneapolis-based coffee chain,...
RESTAURANTS
weaa.org

Coffee could soon cost more at groceries, cafes

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — After hovering for years at lows sometimes near $1 per pound, coffee futures — the price large buyers agree to pay upon delivery months down the road — are now around $1.90 per pound. Factors including wild weather in Brazil, supply bottlenecks and worker shortages...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Tiger Newspaper

Bookshop cafe Waverly connects cooking, culture, and community

New bookshop cafe and cooking school Waverly made its debut on Fair Oaks Ave. this past July. Waverly boasts an extensive coffee and dessert menu, book selection, and calm ambience for homework or studying, mainly advertised to students from the middle and high school. Upon arrival, the smell of freshly-roasted...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy