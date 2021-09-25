A Coffee Subscription Service? Nuddy Brings Cafe Culture Home
Sure, a lot of countries have reason to show national pride—many of which are solid, good reasons. But when push comes to shove, the deck of reasons why you should be proud to call yourself a citizen of a certain country seems stacked solidly in Australia’s favour. At least, coffee company Nuddy thinks so. “Australia has gorgeous beaches, a stark red outback, towering rainforests and stunning coral reefs,” notes Nuddy on their website. “Its raw natural beauty is on show.” But those aren’t the only reason Nuddy is so enamoured with the Land Down Under. “Australia also has the world’s best coffee culture—that’s the naked truth!” boasts the company.manofmany.com
