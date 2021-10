(Anita) CAM’s three sets to one volleyball win over Boyer Valley on Tuesday created a log jam atop the Rolling Valley Conference standings. It was an extremely competitive match and the Cougars prevailed 24-26, 29-27, 28-26, and 25-19. Coach Jenna Maiers says, “It was pretty big. The girls were so excited. The smiles on their faces at the end was the icing on the cake for me. We’ve been working really hard on getting our mental game really strong and staying focused and not letting a little dip affect the rest of our game and they came out and proved they could do it.”

VOLLEYBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO