LUNA: Why traders shouldn’t hold out for a bullish guarantee
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Since it fell by 35% during 7 September’s sell-off, LUNA has done well to recover ground on the charts. A 100% jump was observed in the next 4 days, pushing the price to an ATH of $44.5. After negotiating another period of selling pressure, LUNA embarked on a fresh rally and prepared to challenge additional price ceilings.ambcrypto.com
