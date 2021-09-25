LUNA: Why traders shouldn’t hold out for a bullish guarantee

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. To say that Axie Infinity has been on a bull run is an understatement. Its price rose from $48 to an all-time high of $120, marking a jump of over 150% in just 12 days. Spot volumes across exchanges clocked in at $5.6 billion, making AXS the fifth most-traded crypto (excluding USDT) over the last 24 hours.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO