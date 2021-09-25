CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Zack: A weekend filled with sunshine

By Zack Fradella
fox8live.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a stretch of weather we are in the midst of and the good news, it continues for this weekend. Sunny skies and nice, warm conditions will be the story for your Saturday and Sunday. Now highs will get back into the lower 80s so the cool starts will give way to some dry days. Even though afternoon highs are climbing a bit, the less humid conditions will stick around through the weekend.

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbs3duluth.com

Abundant sunshine to start the week

This evening and tonight: As we head through the rest of this evening, we slowly get rid of the clouds. I suspect most in Minnesota will see some sunshine before it sets. For tonight, with partly cloudy skies, overhead temperatures fall back into the 40s and lower 50s across the region. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region. There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ida, LA
City
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy