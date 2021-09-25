CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Lazebnik’s ‘Be Still’ To Make World Premiere at Vancouver International Film Festival 2021

By Christine Burnham
pophorror.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Elizabeth Lazebnik’s (Safe Room) new film, Be Still, will make its world premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival 2021. The film stars Piercey Dalton (The Open House), Daniel Arnold (Ash), James McDougall (Becky), and Amber Taylor (Child’s Play 2019). Be Still will be streaming virtually on VIFF Connect on October 1st and will have two in-theatre screenings at the VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM and Friday, October 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM.

www.pophorror.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
