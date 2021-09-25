Elizabeth Lazebnik’s ‘Be Still’ To Make World Premiere at Vancouver International Film Festival 2021

The Women’s Film Festival (TWFF) is celebrating its 6th anniversary with an exciting lineup of films and events, September 16-26, 2021. The 11 day festival features films from around the globe that are “By, For or About Women”. Among the feature films presented are the comedy, “Eagle and the Albatross,” featuring K-pop sensation Amber Liu, the drama “Clementine” featuring Otmara Marrero (“StartUp”), Sydney Sweeney (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), and Sonya Walger (“The Catch” & “Lost”) and “Playing with Beethoven," the story of a young, African-American pianist struggling for acceptance in the classical music world.

