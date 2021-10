ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash on Keowee Road. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when the driver of a motorcycle was traveling east on Keowee Road. The driver traveled off the left side of the road hitting a ditch and a fence and was then ejected from the bike, says Highway Patrol.