ATP Moselle Open 2021: Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the second round of the Chicago Classic 2021, World No. 20 and the 8th seeded Bianca Andreescu will take on World No. 43 Shelby Rogers. Bianca Andreescu returns to the WTA Tour after her 4th round defeat at the 2021 US Open losing to Maria Sakkari in 3-sets. This was Bianca’s first defeat at the Grand Slam ending her 10-match streak in New York. Bianca has not enjoyed much success since her injury in the finals of the 2021 Miami Open and is looking to get back in the good form she had at the start of the season.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO