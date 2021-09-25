ATP Moselle Open 2021: Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream
In the semi-finals of the ATP Moselle Open 2021, World No. 13 and the top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz will take on World No. 101 Peter Gojowczyk. Hubert continues his good run at the Moselle Open as the top-seed topples former World No. 1, Andy Murray, in the quarter-finals defeating him 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach his 4th semi-final of the season. Hurkacz is yet to drop a set this week in Metz after having received a bye in the first round and then defeated Lucas Pouille 6-2, 6-3 before meeting Murray.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0