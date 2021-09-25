Potential Remnants of Original Dinosaur DNA Discovered in Exquisitely Preserved Dinosaur Cells
Organic molecule remnants found in nuclei of 125-million-year-old dinosaur cells. A team of scientists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and from the Shandong Tianyu Museum of Nature (STM) has isolated exquisitely preserved cartilage cells in a 125-million-year-old dinosaur from Northeast China that contain nuclei with remnants of organic molecules and chromatin. The study was published in Communications Biology on September 24, 2021.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 1