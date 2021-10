For the second straight week, the No. 11 Florida Gators got off to a sloppy start only to solidify in the second half. This time, it resulted in a victory as Florida trounced the Tennessee Volunteers 38-14 on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. The tale of two halves was striking with the Gators defense giving up explosive plays over the first 30 minutes before completely shutting down the Vols throughout the remainder of the game.

