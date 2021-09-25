CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iceland goes to the polls and prepares for complicated outcome

Icelanders vote on Saturday in an election that could have a messy outcome with a record nine parties likely to enter parliament, making it difficult to find common ground on topics like climate change and healthcare.

Icelandic government coalition retains majority |

Reykjavik (dpa) – Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s governing coalition has maintained its majority in the general elections in Iceland. However, the balance of power between the alliance partners is changing quite significantly: while Jakobsdóttir’s green-left movement only has eight seats instead of eleven, the smaller of its two. coalition partners, the Peasant-Liberal Progress Party, won five seats. in the parliament of the Althing. The strongest force remains the third party in the coalition, the conservative independence party of the Minister of Finance and former head of government Bjarni Benediktsson.
Icelanders go to the polls as the country’s government hangs on a thread.

Icelanders go to the polls as the country’s government hangs on a thread. Despite bringing four years of calm after a decade of crises, Iceland’s unique left-right coalition may lose its majority in Saturday’s election. Because the political environment is more divided than ever, creating a new alliance may be...
Icelanders are going to the polls, fearful of a large, “unstable” coalition.

Icelanders are going to the polls, fearful of a large, “unstable” coalition. After four years of an extraordinary left-right coalition that has managed to keep a turbulent decade of crises and scandals under control, Iceland will hold legislative elections on Saturday. Analysts believe it’s difficult to anticipate the shape of...
Community Policy