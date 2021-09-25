Iceland goes to the polls and prepares for complicated outcome

Reykjavik (dpa) – Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s governing coalition has maintained its majority in the general elections in Iceland. However, the balance of power between the alliance partners is changing quite significantly: while Jakobsdóttir’s green-left movement only has eight seats instead of eleven, the smaller of its two. coalition partners, the Peasant-Liberal Progress Party, won five seats. in the parliament of the Althing. The strongest force remains the third party in the coalition, the conservative independence party of the Minister of Finance and former head of government Bjarni Benediktsson.
Comments / 0