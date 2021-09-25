5 residents of a nursing home in Washington have died after a Covid-19 outbreak

Miller Report for the Week of September 20, 2021; by William Miller, MD; Chief of Staff at Adventist Health – Mendocino Coast Hospital. Sherwood Oaks is a local, privately owned nursing home in Ft. Bragg. As the only skilled nursing facility here on the Mendocino Coast, it is licensed for 79 beds and currently has 45 residents. It experienced an outbreak of COVID during July and August of last year. Unfortunately, it is experiencing another outbreak now. Beginning about two weeks ago, there were 3 staff and 4 residents affected. They all did well and are now off isolation, however, that introduced the virus into the nursing home population again. The facility immediately began taking the necessary steps to limit the spread. As of this writing, there are 15 new active cases amongst residents and two new cases in staff members, bringing the total for this outbreak to 24 residents and staff thus far. Last year, the outbreak ended at a total of 32 with 24 residents and 8 staff being infected. There were 8 deaths as a result of last year’s outbreak.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO