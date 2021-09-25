5 residents of a nursing home in Washington have died after a Covid-19 outbreak
Five residents of a nursing home in Colville, Washington, have died of Covid-19 after an outbreak last month that infected 74 people, officials said.www.cnn.com
So have yall thought about this, nobody come visit nursing homes unless you have been vaccinated and show proof of your vaccine card, so just some food for thought, so the the virus either came from visitors or workers, that's been vaccinated!!
If you remember, nursing home residents were among the first to receive the "vaccine" last spring. Now they are saying most who died were unvaccinated. I don't believe anything they report anymore.
people died everyday in Nursing homes from normal Diseases and not so call covid and they lying about every death to be covid is not
