On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Mississippi affirmed a 9-year sentence for an Adams County man who was convicted of three felonious counts of dogfighting. Tommie Queen stood trial for nine counts of dogfighting and was found guilty of three of the nine counts in November 2019. District 6-2 Circuit Court Judge Debra Blackwell sentenced Queen to what was the maximum penalty at the time, three years for each of the three counts.

