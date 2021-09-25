Decatur residents experience gas, water disruptions

DECATUR -- A pair of accidents disrupted major utilities in Decatur on Sept. 17, putting area residents without natural gas and water services for several hours. During a routine upgrade to the Decatur's border station, gas pressure was inadvertently lost, causing the interruption of gas service to approximately 500 customers. Black Hills Energy, the natural gas provider for the Decatur area, sent technicians to the area to work on a multi-step process to purge and repressure the system.