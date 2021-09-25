CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
African leaders call out UN member states over inequities of global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) - As wealthy countries begin to consider whether to offer their populations a third COVID-19 shot, African nations still waiting for their first gave this stark reminder to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday: "No one is safe unless we are all safe." That message...

Vindy.com

African leaders tell UN they need more vaccines

NEW YORK — The inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution is coming into sharper focus as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots stepped to the podium to speak at the U.N.’s annual meeting of world leaders. South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa...
HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

World leaders will be shut out of UN if not vaccinated against Covid

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid announced that world leaders must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend the opening meeting of the United Nations General Assembly next week. Abeywardena and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said, in a statement, that the city will offer free walk-in vaccinations with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
myleaderpaper.com

Vaccine inequality is a 'global crisis' says UN official

President Joe Biden has pledged to significantly increase the amount of Covid-19 vaccines it will ship to foreign nations beginning in 2022 in an effort to end the pandemic worldwide. Meanwhile the WHO says Africa needs seven times more vaccine than it currently receives to meet the target of fully vaccinating 70% of its population by September 2022. CNN's Larry Madowo speaks to Winnie Byanyima, head of UNAIDS and under-secretary-general of the United Nations, about the vaccine inequality.
HEALTH
seattlepi.com

Yemen uses UN speech to call for more COVID-19 vaccines

The top diplomat of Yemen's internationally recognized government said Monday his conflict-torn country needs millions more coronavirus vaccines to ensure some of the world's poorest are not left behind. In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak said the roughly 1 million doses Yemen was...
WORLD
AFP

More large US companies touting Covid-19 vaccine mandates

United Airlines and Tyson Foods provided fresh evidence Thursday supporting coronavirus vaccine mandates, while AT&T expanded its jab requirement to unionized workers. The announcements show how more large companies are moving ahead with vaccine requirements, despite loud criticism from some employee groups and politicians. President Joe Biden on September 9 announced the government would demand large businesses to require vaccinations, but the administration has yet to elaborate on how the plan will be rolled out. Many leading Republicans have described the mandate as an overreach and an attack on personal freedoms. United, which has been among the most aggressive large companies in embracing the policy, said the number of workers scheduled to be terminated for refusing vaccines dropped to 320 from 593, after the airline announced Tuesday it planned to fire anyone who had not received the shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'We lack everything': Afghanistan's health system at breaking point

At an overcrowded hospital in Afghanistan, the few remaining doctors and nurses try urgently to treat skeletal babies and malnourished children packed side by side on beds. Noorali Nazarzai, a doctor at the centre, told AFP he and his colleagues -- including fellow medics, nurses, managers and other essential workers -- had not been paid in three months.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Heart inflammation rates higher after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – Canada data

(Reuters) -Canadian health officials said on Friday data suggests reported cases of rare heart inflammation were relatively higher after Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine compared with the Pfizer/BioNTech shots. The data also indicated heart inflammation occurs more often in adolescents and adults under 30 years of age, and more often in males.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox29.com

US COVID-19 deaths top 700,000 as delta variant fuels pandemic

WASHINGTON - The COVID-19 death toll in the United States reached 700,000 people Friday, as the nation braces for yet another possible surge as cold weather drives people indoors amid the ongoing pandemic. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the populations of...
WEATHER
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

North Korea slams UN over its meeting on missile test

North Korea on Sunday slammed the UN Security Council for holding an emergency meeting over the country's latest missile tests, accusing the member states of toying with a "time-bomb". Pyongyang said Friday it had successfully fired an anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a series of tension-raising steps by the nuclear-armed state, which had until recently been biding its time since the change in US administrations in January. In September, it launched what it said was a long-range cruise missile, and earlier this week tested what it described as a hypersonic gliding vehicle, which South Korea's military said appeared to be in the early stages of development. The tests prompted UN Security Council member states to convene an emergency meeting on North Korea on Friday, called by the United States, Britain and France.
MILITARY
AFP

What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?

After narrowly avoiding a shutdown of the US government, President Joe Biden's Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition face an even more high-stakes task: forging an agreement to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default. They need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, and the opposition has made clear it will not help them raise the debt limit.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Philippine economy to take 10 years to recover from virus: official

The Philippine economy will take more than a decade to return to pre-pandemic growth, an official said Thursday, warning the next two generations of Filipinos would be paying for the cost of Covid-19. But it would take 10 years before the country returned to pre-pandemic growth, which averaged 6.4 percent in the 10 years before Covid-19 hit. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry attended a preparatory meeting in Milan where delegates from around the world sought to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees...
POLITICS
AFP

UN reports 'unprecedented' malnutrition in Tigray

The UN warned of "unprecedented" malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, in a report published hours after the government sparked outrage by expelling senior UN officials. "Of the more than 15,000 pregnant and lactating women screened during the reporting period, more than 12,000 women, or about 79 per cent, were diagnosed with acute malnutrition," the report said. 
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How education reforms can support teachers around the world instead of undermining them

World Teachers’ Day, held on October 5 each year since 1994, is an annual event to reflect on the progress teachers have made. But in many countries, including the United States, the professional status of teachers has declined in the last decade. For example, studies in Britain, Japan and Hong Kong show an erosion of teacher autonomy and public confidence in teachers, which leads to teachers feeling disempowered and demoralized. Job satisfaction has also deteriorated among teachers in the U.S., where teacher education itself has become a target of policymakers who think it requires higher standards and greater state control. As...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM sworn in for second term as war spreads

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war.Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past.The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner for restoring ties with neighboring Eritrea and for pursuing sweeping political reforms, now faces major challenges as war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the...
POLITICS
AFP

World leaders scramble to limit 'Pandora Papers' damage

Governments moved Monday to limit the fallout from a release of millions of documents detailing how leaders have used offshore tax havens to stash assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The ICIJ found links between almost 1,000 companies in offshore havens and 336 high-level politicians and public officials, including more than a dozen serving heads of state and government, country leaders, cabinet ministers, ambassadors and others. 
WORLD

