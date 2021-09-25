CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
newschain

Flights cancelled over volcanic ash cloud over La Palma

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Qeij_0c7kIVYK00
Lava spews from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain (AP) (AP)

Flights to and from the Spanish island of La Palma have been cancelled as a result of an ash cloud spewing from a volcanic eruption which has lasted a week.

La Palma Airport operator Aena said on Twitter that plane traffic was suspended “due to the accumulation of ash” in the air.

The company said other airports in the Canary Islands are still operational.

La Palma is one of the seven islands that make up the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean.

The volcanic eruption that started last Sunday is the first in 50 years on La Palma, which has a population of about 85,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORbr3_0c7kIVYK00
Vehicles are covered by ashes from the eruption (AP) (AP)

The intensity of the eruptions has increased in recent days, prompting the evacuation of three additional villages on the island. Almost 7,000 people have had to leave their homes.

Emergency crews pulled back from the volcano on Friday as explosions sent molten rock and ash over a wide area.

Lava flows have destroyed hundreds of buildings on the island’s western side.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
dronedj.com

Drone captures lava from Spain’s La Palma volcano crashing into ocean

Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Lava from Volcanic Eruption Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands! (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption last Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline by Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

PM vows to rebuild Spanish island hit by volcanic eruption

Spain's prime minister vowed Sunday to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash for the past two weeks, destroying houses and banana crops. The eruption is giving no indications it will end soon.Lava flowing from vents in the Cumbre Vieja volcano range has destroyed over 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people so far, and new vents opened just days ago. The island of 85,000 people lies in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa Returning for the...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Ash#La Palma Airport#Spanish#Twitter
AFP

New lava flow spews from Canaries volcano

A new flow of highly liquid lava emerged from the volcano erupting in Spain's Canary islands Friday, authorities said, as a huge magma shelf continues to build on the Atlantic ocean. The fresh outpouring of molten rock began around 2:30 am (0130 GMT), Spain's IGME geological institute said, adding that it was coming from a new exit on the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island. Videos posted online by IGME and the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries (Involcan) showed a large stream of glowing lava moving across charred earth. The new flow in the archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa comes on top of magma forming a huge platform in the Atlantic ocean, which has grown beyond 20 hectares (50 acres).
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY
Surfline

Sam, One of the Longest-Lasting Major Hurricanes, Finally Delivers

Major Hurricane Sam tracking north, then northeast over the open Atlantic. Sam swell spreads to U.S. East Coast this weekend, but conditions dicey for many zones. Fun-sized swell continues through weekend for Caribbean; possibly Europe next week. Yeah. We’ve been harping on ultra-long-lived Sam for a while now. And still...
ENVIRONMENT
luxurylaunches.com

Two helipads, two swimming pools, space for 36 guests and a range of 10,000 nautical miles – This 394-Foot Ice-Class Explorer will let you travel seven seas in luxury.

If you’re looking to cruise but on your own water vehicle, this yacht is just what you need! We’re talking about the lavish Project Y910, a 394-Foot Ice-Class Explorer yacht that is all set for conversion as well as for sale! Yes, that’s right!. Currently berthed in the Fincantieri Shipyard...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mysuncoast.com

Drone boat shows what a Category 4 hurricane looks like from the inside

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWSB) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released video taken Thursday from a sailing drone that was sent through the heart of a Category 4 hurricane. NOAA and Saildrone Inc., the company that developed the uncrewed boat, sent the drone directly into the midst of Hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Hurricane Sam gains strength, charges through Atlantic as most energetic storm of 2021

Hurricane Sam strengthened overnight, lurching to a high-end Category 4 storm as it picks up pace while getting ready to sideswipe Bermuda. A tropical storm warning is in effect there, where Sam’s outermost bands may bring gusty showers to the island Friday night into Saturday. Sam should become a potent extratropical, or nontropical, system by early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy