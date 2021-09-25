CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes things will go Adam Armstrong’s way soon

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5T50_0c7kIQ8h00
Adam Armstrong joined Southampton from Blackburn in August (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident the goals will flow for Adam Armstrong once the £15million striker fully adapts to the demands of the Premier League.

Armstrong earned his big-money move to the south coast after striking 28 times for Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship last term.

The 24-year-old marked his Saints debut with a goal in the opening weekend defeat at Everton but has fired blanks in the four games since, with his new club still searching a first league win of the campaign ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wolves.

Hasenhuttl – who lost lethal striker Danny Ings to top-flight rivals Aston Villa in early August – is pleased with the overall impact of his summer signing and believes patience is required for him to become prolific at the higher level.

“We think he fits perfect in our shape, how we want to play football, and I’m very happy to have him here,” said Hasenhuttl.

“He’s a good lad, he’s very working hard, against the ball he has a lot of runs – negative runs, if you want, in the last game against Man City for us – and this is, for me, for a striker a very important part.

“And it’s normal if you have to work so much against the ball that you are sometimes lacking of the few inches of the right position when you want to score.

“He has to adapt to the high intensity of the games then he will also make his goals in the Premier League, I’m sure.

“It’s a different level but he has shown that he has some skills that are definitely very, very helpful for our team.”

Following the 3-1 defeat at Goodison Park on August 14, Southampton have registered four successive draws, including picking up creditable points against Manchester United and Manchester City.

Wolves, who appointed Bruno Lage as successor to Nuno Espirito Santo in June, travel to St Mary’s having come from behind to win on their two previous visits.

Hasenhuttl dismissed the importance of throwing away those leads and – despite recently losing the services of Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard – believes he now has better strength in depth at his disposal.

“This was very disappointing for us but this is far away in the past and I think we need to focus on our situation at the moment,” he said of last season’s home defeat to Wolves.

“You only come to the situation where you can drop points in winning positions when you get into a winning position so we must have done something right in the beginning.

“What is different this season is definitely that we have more quality on the bench – we can definitely make changes a little bit earlier.

“And that gives me more alternatives for changing a game plan. Definitely we have in total more quality this season in the squad – you can see that in every session.

“We have a new squad, we have a good mentality, lots of young players who are pushing hard to play and give us their qualities on the pitch.

“It’s a pleasure for me to work with this team and hopefully we can be so strong that we find our first win.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lyanco needs time to adapt to English game, says Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Lyanco “still has to learn” about English football following his debut for the club. The Brazilian centre-half, signed for a reported £6.7million from Torino in the summer, endured a difficult first outing as Saints drew 2-2 at Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night before progressing to round four with a 4-2 win on penalties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl admits Livramento could play as winger

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admits Tino Livramento could play as a winger long-term. Livramento is currently playing at fullback for Saints. Hasenhuttl told the Daily Echo: “Good question. I am sure that he could play in this position also. “I think the question is always where you can bring his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ralph Hasenhuttl reveals Jack Stephens is facing around three months out

Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed defender Jack Stephens is facing around three months on the sidelines with the knee injury he suffered at the weekend after Southampton beat Sheffield United on penalties on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who has had knee issues in the past, was forced off just before half-time during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Ryan Bertrand
Person
Jannik Vestergaard
Person
Bruno Lage
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl confident goals will return for Armstrong

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Adam Armstrong will again start scoring. The 24-year-old marked his Saints debut with a goal in the opening weekend defeat at Everton but has fired blanks in the four games since, with his new club still searching a first league win of the campaign ahead of Sunday's clash with Wolves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Manchester United#Football#Southampton#The Premier League#Everton#Wolves
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Hasenhuttl very friendly

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he's a fan of Southampton counterpart Ralph Hasenhuttl. Tuchel says Hasenhuttl is a nice guy but it "does not count for 90 minutes" when Chelsea meet Southampton on Saturday. "We meet each other regularly as we played against each other in the Bundesliga and now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl accepts Ward-Prowse red in Chelsea defeat

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl concedes James Ward-Prowse deserved his red card in defeat at Chelsea. The Saints captain was shown a straight red in the 77th minute by referee Martin Atkinson, after he reviewed his initial decision of a yellow, following a foul on Jorginho. "We really tried everything what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl claims he KNEW Martin Atkinson would send off James Ward-Prowse at Chelsea because his side 'don't have a good history' with VAR Mike Dean

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl took a swipe at Mike Dean after James Ward-Prowse was sent off by VAR in his side's 3-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Ward-Prowse cancelled out Trevoh Chalobah's first half goal as he equalised from the spot with just over an hour gone, but was given his marching orders 16 minutes later by referee Martin Atkinson after he brought his studs down on the Jorginho's ankle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno confident fans believe in team

Tottenham boss Nuno insists there's no reason for panic over their recent losing run. They have lost three Premier League games – all to London rivals – on the bounce, including on Sunday at Arsenal. "There's no judgement. There's no judgement," Nuno told reporters in his Wednesday press conference. "I'm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Arteta admits Arsenal had to go ‘backwards’ but Gunners boss believes in ‘significant’ summer spend

The Spaniard believes that his side are starting to head in the right direction, with foundations for future success being put in place. Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal had to “go a little bit backwards” under him in order to establish forward momentum, with a “significant” summer of spending at Emirates Stadium helping to put the foundations in place on which future success can be built.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea will look to bounce back from two defeats in a row under Thomas Tuchel when they welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League today. The Blues have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats by Manchester City and Juventus in a disappointing week for the European champions but are boosted by the return of Mason Mount from injury. Tuchel’s side are winless in their last three meetings with Southampton, who have yet to pick up three points in the Premier League this season under Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Saints have drawn four of their opening six matches so far, including against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Bukayo Saka scored in the Gunners’ momentum-building 3-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend and the performance led the England international to claim the club still have the potential to win silverware this season.He said: “We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us.“We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We’re going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy