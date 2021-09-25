Few laws prevent hoarders from starting 'rescues' and re-offending

ALEXANDRIA — Amy McCurry had concerns earlier this month as she and her colleagues on the Alexandria City Council discussed updates to the town’s animal control ordinance.

The city has a facility that can be used to shelter abused and neglected animals that have been taken away from their owners, but it’s in no condition to receive them.

“I don’t want for us to be hypocrites and place expectations on residents that we can’t meet ourselves,” she said.

Indeed, when it comes to animal rescue, it’s difficult to know whom to trust.

Some communities have established rescue organizations, such as Homer’s Helpers in Alexandria and the Animal Protection League in Anderson. But all too often, animal rescuers said, there are rogues, such as Nancy L. Clemmer, who style themselves as rescuers but from whom animals must be saved.

Recently, 94 animals were confiscated from Clemmer, a habitual animal hoarder, who has had similar incidents in Long Beach, California, and Niles, Michigan. Madison County Circuit Court 6 on Wednesday released the animals as wards of the court, allowing them to be adopted.

Susan Blake, executive director of Ambassadors for God’s Creatures, said she was not surprised to learn that Clemmer might have a history of hoarding elsewhere. It’s not unusual for hoarders to start collecting animals anew once one set has been taken away, often because of mental health issues, she said.

“Often people don’t want anybody to know,” Blake said. “There’s a secrecy around it, too.”

Hoarders often take in strays because their children want them, said Blake, who is a social worker. But soon these self-styled rescuers find themselves overwhelmed with the cost and lack of manpower to take care of large groups of animals.

“They call it rescuing, but to me, it ends up being very irresponsible,” she said. “They think, ‘It‘s just one more.’ But it’s not just taking an animal in for a night. It’s a mouth to feed, spay and neuter, vaccinate.”

That’s why when people seek food for their animals from Ambassadors’ pet pantry, they must sign an agreement not to take in more animals while they’re getting assistance, Blake said.

“We see it all the time with the pet food pantry,” she said. “They don’t have the means to take care of them. It becomes hoarding. They believe they should take the animal in. In their mentality, they think it’s better for them to take it into their home or leave it in a shelter.”

APL Executive Director Maleah Stringer said one of her frustrations is a system that doesn’t stop serial animal hoarding.

“We come in, we clean up the mess, we find them homes. They get a little embarrassed, but they never get in trouble,” she said. “Animal issues are so complex because they are viewed as property, and you don’t want to just take someone’s property.”

There’s a fine line between rescuing and hoarding – and unfortunately, Indiana law does not make clear where that line is, Stringer said. Though there may be some local ordinances limiting the numbers of certain animals residents may have, anyone can set up shop as a “rescue.”

“There’s hoarding cases all over this county – more than anybody wants to know,” she said. “At some point, it needs to be addressed.”

The problem with hoarders is not just the animals but also the health and welfare of other people in the household, Stringer said.

“In most hoarding instances, there are people living there who are dependent,” she said. “There are children. There are elderly people.”

The solutions can be expensive. Rescues could be licensed and monitored by a governmental body, much like restaurants or daycares.

Heike Ramsey, adoption coordinator for Homer’s Helpers, said the situation at the Clemmer property resulted in 12 hours of work to collect and place the animals before volunteers could even sit down and make a plan. A board member who owns a kennel graciously offered to house some of the 21 dogs taken from Clemmer.

“Part of the process, we learned, is we definitely need our own place,” Ramsey said. “That hoarding situation was a real make-or-break for our rescue, and we pulled together.”