Blotters: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Flanders
Southampton police arrested Wilfrin Pazoscruz, 30, of Riverhead for criminal possession of a controlled substance in Flanders last Wednesday. According to an incident report, police observed a small bag filled with a white powder, suspected to be cocaine, on the floor of his vehicle after Mr. Pazoscruz was stopped for a vehicle and traffic infraction. Mr. Pazoscruz, who resisted arrest, was transported to headquarters for processing.riverheadnewsreview.timesreview.com
