UFC 266: Curtis Blaydes vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik Prediction, Odds, and Fight Preview

Maximov is making his UFC debut after winning a unanimous decision and a UFC contract from Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020. Only 23-years-old, Maximov has a perfect 6-0 professional record. He has two knockouts, three submissions, and a single decision win. Interestingly, Maximov is affiliated and trains out of Nick Diaz Academy. Diaz is making his return after six years on this same card. Roberson will look to spoil Maximov’s perfect record on Saturday. “Baby K” is 30 years old, 9-4 professionally, and is also a DWCS alum who earned a contract in 2017. Since then, Roberson is 4-4 in the UFC. Two of his UFC wins have been by submission and the other two by decision. All four of his UFC losses have come by submission.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO