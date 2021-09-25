From Sydney to Gold Coast, Australia, Developers Look to Seize Booming Luxury Demand
Upcoming projects include private courtyards, easy beach access and hotel amenities. Australia’s prestige property market is on a high as it heads into the Southern Hemisphere’s traditional spring selling season this September. Local and expat buyers have been driven by historically low interest rates and continuing restrictions on both domestic and international travel. This perfect storm has meant buyers, now armed with pent-up savings, have a desire to find their dream home where they can work, rest and play.www.mansionglobal.com
