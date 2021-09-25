CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White needs 'struggle' in his life

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White gets "scared and confused" if there's no "struggle" in his life and worries if he isn't producing some form of art.

The Guardian

Jack White review – an ecstatic rock’n’roll augury

The swan that ‌flew‌ ‌over‌ ‌Jack‌ ‌White’s‌ ‌new‌ ‌blue‌ ‌hair‌ ‌as‌ ‌he‌ ‌brought‌ ‌this ‌two-part‌ ‌secret‌ ‌show‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌close‌ ‌was perhaps an omen that reports‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌death‌ ‌of‌ ‌rock‌’n‌’roll‌ ‌are ‌premature. Especially as White – playing Seven Nation Army at the time – ‌was standing on‌ ‌a‌ ‌balcony‌ ‌high‌ ‌above‌ ‌an‌ ‌ecstatic‌ ‌bottleneck‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌just‌ ‌off‌ ‌Carnaby‌ ‌Street‌ ‌on‌ ‌Saturday‌ ‌night.‌ ‌Naff‌ ‌old‌ ‌Carnaby‌ ‌Street,‌ ‌the‌ ‌place‌ ‌that‌ ‌makes‌ ‌Las‌ ‌Vegas‌ ‌look‌ ‌like‌ ‌Tupelo,‌ ‌may‌ ‌finally‌ ‌have‌ ‌its‌ ‌mojo‌ ‌back.‌ ‌Twenty‌ ‌years‌ ‌since‌ ‌the‌ ‌White‌ ‌Stripes‌ ‌played‌ ‌a famous show at the‌ ‌100‌ ‌Club‌ ‌and‌ ‌reinvigorated‌ ‌the‌ ‌capital’s‌ ‌rock music‌ ‌scene,‌ ‌Jack‌ ‌White’s‌ ‌at‌ ‌it‌ ‌again.‌ ‌
Architectural Digest

Jack White’s New London Record Store Is an Interactive Ode to His Bold Design Style

Since the inception of Third Man Records in 2001, Jack White’s label has grown to include not just an office and recording studio, but multiple outposts, like a record-pressing plant in Detroit, a live-music venue in Nashville, and record stores in both places. As of this week, a third record store, in London, has officially opened its doors. In all three cities, Third Man is not only a way for White to promote the music he loves and the gospel of vinyl he preaches, but to flex his interior design muscles, which some fans may not know he’s actually been training for years.
NME

Jack White arrives in London to open new Third Man Records Store

Jack White has arrived in London for the grand opening of his new Third Man Records Store. The shop is the record label’s third physical outlet, with the London space – Third Man’s first outside the US – joining existing buildings in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan. The London store...
Jack White
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Pufferfish Revealed as Seven-Time Grammy Winner

It was Back to School night on The Masked Singer, and some of the contestants totally scored A’s with their performances. We finally got to find out that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox after last night’s cliffhanger. But, the biggest shock of all is that one of the other standout performers was unmasked at the end of the show. Which celebrity was under The Masked Singer Pufferfish mask?
NME

Watch Miley Cyrus gatecrash Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance

Miley Cyrus surprised fans when she gatecrashed Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance yesterday (October 1) – you can see footage below. Cyrus, who headlined the Texas festival’s Friday line-up, ran on stage during Megan’s set to join other fans in what looked like a mid-set twerking competition. After showing a few moves and hugging Megan, Cyrus quickly ran back offstage.
Vulture

Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.
Ultimate Classic Rock

When David Lee Roth Was Arrested on 1980 Van Halen Tour: Excerpt

Michael Christopher's upcoming book Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock digs into the history of Van Halen and features exclusive interviews and never-before-published conversations with band alums like Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone. In the following excerpt, Christopher looks at how David Lee Roth drew the ire of law enforcement during a tour date in Cincinnati in the wake of a concert tragedy there a few months earlier. (The book will be published on Oct. 6 by Backbeat Books).
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs Van Halen Never Played Live

Van Halen didn't let too many of their songs go to waste. From their groundbreaking 1978 debut all the way up to 1995's Balance, if a song appeared on a Van Halen album you could be confident that it would also turn up on stage. According to Setlist.fm, there are...
thedailytexan.com

ACL Liveshot: Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t Be Tamed’

When 8 p.m. rolls around at Zilker Park Friday night, chants erupt from the crowd of thousands. The intro to “We Can’t Stop” plays as flashing lights and spotlights beam into the crowd. After a drawn out opening, Cyrus struts on stage in a bright pink bodysuit and knee high heels, drawing screams from the crowd as people push forward for a closer look at their icon.
97rockonline.com

25 Years Ago: Jack and Meg White Get Married

During the band’s heyday, White Stripes shows were renowned for being engrossingly unpredictable. The band never used a set list, opting to choose songs on the fly. Still, there was always one thing you could depend on: at some point during each show, Jack White would introduce the audience to his “big sister” Meg.
IndieWire

Malcolm McDowell Recalls ‘Torture’ of Making ‘Clockwork Orange’: ‘It Was Worth It’

Stanley Kubrick was notorious for his, well, exacting methods on set. (Look no further than Shelley Duvall’s hair falling out in chunks on the set of “The Shining,” as seen in his daughter Vivian’s making-of documentary.) And while Malcolm McDowell has never minced words about the toll making “A Clockwork Orange” took on his soul, the movie is getting renewed appraisal thanks to a re-release timed to the film’s 50th anniversary. In an expansive interview with NME, McDowell talked about the “torture” of making the movie, in which he stars as ultraviolent droog leader Alex DeLarge. “One of the electricians said:...
