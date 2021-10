A jury trial was set to begin today (September 20) for a Yucca Valley man accused of murder in the death of his girlfriend’s one-year-old son, Parker Lee Schumacher, but the trial has been pushed back. In February of 2018, the toddler was originally taken to the Hi-Desert Medical Center and was then flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center and placed on life support with injuries consistent with child abuse, which caused hospital staff to notify authorities. At the time, Arthur Davies, 38, was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder, but when Schumacher died a few days (February 12, 2018) after arriving at Loma Linda, the charges were changed to murder and assault resulting in the death of a child.

