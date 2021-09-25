SF Giants win their 100th game, blast four home runs as they close in on franchise records
The Giants know it will take six, seven and potentially even eight more victories to win their first division crown since 2012, but the daunting road ahead shouldn't take away from the sense of achievement that comes with passing a new mile marker on Friday. With a 7-2 victory over the Rockies at Coors Field, the 2021 Giants became the fourth club in the franchise's San Francisco-era history to win 100 regular season games.www.giants365.com
